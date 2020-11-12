HAPPENING NOW: Tractor-trailer fire prompts closure of Southbound lane at 281

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Fire crews are on scene of a tractor-trailer fire on US 281 north, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

In a social media post, Guerra said the Southbound lane of US 281 north of FM 490 is shut down.

The tractor-trailer is fully engulfed in flames, according to Guerra, and he suggests drivers to please avoid the area.

It is still unclear if there are any injuries.

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents working said that they encountered a tractor trailer that was on fire.

Border Patrol agents immediately notified the local fire department of the incident, and fire crews arrived shortly to extinguish the flames.

Texas Department of Public Safety arrived and took over the investigation.

This is a developing story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

