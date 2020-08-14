Peñitas assault suspect kills self after barricading in house for hours

Peñitas, Texas (KVEO)— One man is dead after barricading himself from police for hours in Peñitas.
Several agencies are currently on the scene in Peñitas where a suspect barricaded himself after an assault call and is now shot dead.
According to officials, police responded to an assault call near Military & FM 1427 in Peñitas around 12 p.m.
A suspect barricaded himself inside of the house and underwent an hours-long stand-off with several police agencies.
The suspect is identified as a 25-year-old man. He is accused of assaulting his wife.
The woman was been taken to a secure location after she reported the incident.
UPDATE: 8:84 P.M.:
Authorities confirm the suspect has shot and killed himself at the scene.
More information will be posted when available.
UPDATE: 6:36 P.M.:
A suspect is still barricaded inside of a house in Peñitas from an assault call.
At 12:26 p.m., police responded to an assault call near Military & FM 1427 in Peñitas.
The suspect is identified as a 25-year-old man. He is accused of holding his wife hostage inside of the residence.
The woman has been taken to a secure location.
According to police, there are possibly weapons located in the residence.
Hidalgo County SWAT team, a Border Patrol Tactical Unit, and DPS special operations are assisting with the incident.
According to a tweet from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office, the incident is taking place in the area of Military & FM 1427.
The Department of Public Safety (DPS), Border Patrol, EMS and Peñitas Police are on scene.
Details are limited, and we will update as soon as new information becomes available.