Peñitas assault suspect kills self after barricading in house for hours

by: Nathaniel Puente,

Peñitas, Texas (KVEO)— One man is dead after barricading himself from police for hours in Peñitas.

Several agencies are currently on the scene in Peñitas where a suspect barricaded himself after an assault call and is now shot dead.

According to officials, police responded to an assault call near Military & FM 1427 in Peñitas around 12 p.m.

Peñitas police chief Roel Bermea and Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra give an update on the situation

A suspect barricaded himself inside of the house and underwent an hours-long stand-off with several police agencies.

The suspect is identified as a 25-year-old man. He is accused of assaulting his wife.

The woman was been taken to a secure location after she reported the incident.

UPDATE: 8:84 P.M.:

Authorities confirm the suspect has shot and killed himself at the scene.

More information will be posted when available.

UPDATE: 6:36 P.M.:

A suspect is still barricaded inside of a house in Peñitas from an assault call.

At 12:26 p.m., police responded to an assault call near Military & FM 1427 in Peñitas.

The suspect is identified as a 25-year-old man. He is accused of holding his wife hostage inside of the residence.

The woman has been taken to a secure location.

According to police, there are possibly weapons located in the residence.

Hidalgo County SWAT team, a Border Patrol Tactical Unit, and DPS special operations are assisting with the incident.

According to a tweet from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office, the incident is taking place in the area of Military & FM 1427.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS), Border Patrol, EMS and Peñitas Police are on scene.

Details are limited, and we will update as soon as new information becomes available.

