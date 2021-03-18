Donna firefighters respond to Don-Wes flea market fire

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Donna Fire Department responded to a structural fire at the Don-Wes flea market.

One of the RVs located just North of the railroad tracks caught on fire, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at around 4:20 p.m.

Donna Fire Department responds to an RV that caught on fire at the Don-Wes Flea Market.

As of 5:31 p.m., the cause has not been disclosed and no injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.