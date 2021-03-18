COVID INFO COVID INFO

Donna firefighters respond to Don-Wes flea market fire

Local News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Donna Fire Department responded to a structural fire at the Don-Wes flea market.

Didn’t get your stimulus payment Wednesday? CLICK HERE TO LEARN WHY

One of the RVs located just North of the railroad tracks caught on fire, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at around 4:20 p.m.

Donna Fire Department responds to an RV that caught on fire at the Don-Wes Flea Market.

Mission 7-year-old raise money for his own computer CLICK TO LEARN HOW HE DID IT

As of 5:31 p.m., the cause has not been disclosed and no injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday