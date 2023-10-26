HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Join Driscoll Children’s Hospital and the Brownsville Police Department for their respective Halloween events.

Brownsville PD will have its Spooktacular Halloween Bash on Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brownsville Sports Park located at 1000 Sports Park Boulevard. Special needs children will be admitted 30 minutes earlier.

Food, games and surprises, and a prize for the best costume. For more information call 956-525-2995.

“We’re gonna have a lot of vendors. There’s also going to be lots of games, lots of prices, bicycles, toys, there’s going to be a lot of raffles, music, food, everything, and it’s all free,” said Abril Luna, Public Information Officer for the Brownsville Police Department.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital will have its Spooktacular Safety Event on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 5500 Frontage Rd. also in Brownsville.

“As parents we want to make sure our kids are safe out in the community at the same time, we want to have a safe environment so they could come out here and get some activities in the week right there as well. So we’re gonna have some llamas out there, we’re gonna have some pony rides and we’ve incorporated a petting zoo in our event as well,” said Alfred Molina with Driscoll Children’s Hospital.