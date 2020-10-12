Halloween store sees steady sales and increased early shopping

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Restrictions on Halloween activities are forcing residents to rethink how they will spend the holiday, but that doesn’t mean there is a lack of spirit and spending.

Franchise owner, Angela Purcell, says the decision to follow through with opening four Spirit Halloween locations in a COVID-19 hotspot was tricky. Uncertainty about what the holiday would look like this year was something she had never experience in her 20 years of operating the stores.

“There were some rumors going around social media that Halloween was canceled and Spirt Halloween would not be opening for 2020, and the relief I see on their faces and the joy in the children when they see that we’re here,” said Purcell explaining residents react when they come to the store.

Purcell feels she made the right choice in opening the stores, as the business has been going well.

“We just dug our heels in and decided that we are just gonna go all the way and do what we do to the best of our ability and it’s really worked out well for us,” said Purcell.

“People still wanna come in and see what we have set up for the year, what we have for the season, so I think it’s still pretty much steady. A lot of people are still excited that we’re around, so I think that’s really been helping us a lot,” said Store Manager, Sabrina Izaguirre.

An influx of eager early shoppers has shown that the county restrictions on traditional activates are not stopping residents from showing their spirit.

As more people will be spending the holiday at home, home and lawn decoration have been selling well in comparison to previous years.

“Home décor has been a really big hit this year. Everybody is trying to make the most of it, despite COVID,” said Izaguirre.

“We had a really busy beginning compared to years in the past. I think we are seeing a lot earlier shoppers trying to avoid occupancy issues, and no one wants to be in a space that is uncomfortable or too crowded,” said Purcell.

She adds that they are strictly following CDC guidelines in the store such as not allowing customers to try on merchandise and quarantining returned items. Masks are required to enter the store.

Stores are located in Harlingen, Weslaco, Edinburg and McAllen.