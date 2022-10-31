HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Before you set out to knock on doors, be prepared with a plan for the weather and best destinations for trick-or-treating in the Rio Grande Valley.

ValleyCentral curated the following list of news articles and stories to help you make the most of Halloween this year.

Will it rain? That’s no treat…

Residents across the Rio Grande Valley may need to pivot with some of their outdoor Halloween plans during trick-or-treat times on Monday evening. — Bryan Still

Where can you find a good local festival?

(Getty Images)

Little ghosts in Elsa have a place to haunt tonight.

The city is hosting a Halloween festival Monday night and encourages all little goblins, ghouls, and jack-o-lanterns to attend. — Alejandra Yanez

Did anyone say a haunted house? The Pharr Police Department invites the public to its Trunk or Treat Monday night, and a haunted house will be inside the police station lobby. — Jesse Mendez

The Halloween Festival of Frights will open at 6 p.m. Monday at the Mission Event Center, 200 N. Shary Road. The fun continues until 9 p.m. and includes a haunted house. — Ryan Henry

Gladys Porter Zoo’s annual “Boo at the Zoo” continues tonight with carnival-style games, treat stations, a cake walk, and an aquatic exhibit. Find out how you can get tickets, here.

Are you on porch duty tonight?

(Getty Images)

Don’t give out these candies if you want to make little goblins smile, according to data from CandyStore.com.

Some candy is marked up as much as 53% more than last Halloween. That’s frightening.

What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to make some Halloween-themed treats. Try this list of 10 recipes that you and the ghouls will enjoy.

Guard your yard from porch pirates!

(Source: Alamo Police Department)

Not everyone out tonight will be after candy and good times.

For example, the Alamo Police Department is asking the public to identify a man stealing Halloween decorations.

— Gabriela Gonzalez

Each year, Halloween comes with warnings urging parents to check candy collections for anything that could harm children. This year’s concern is that rainbow fentanyl will be passed to unsuspecting trick-or-treaters.

Halloween isn’t just for the kids anymore

Once you shuffle the little ones off to bed–and if you still have energy–here’s some ways to celebrate the scary side of Halloween. Dim the lights and fire up the televisions with these streaming ideas.

Texas offers a unique setting to film scream-worthy movies as the vast desert landscape and creepy woodsy locations provide the perfect backdrop for the most haunting moments.

Take a look at the most hair-raising horror movies that were filmed here in Texas.

(Getty Images)

Some actors are known for doing their own stunts, or their physical comedy that can make audiences belly laugh, but then there are those actors who earned the title of “scream queen” as they made even the toughest viewers want to sleep with one eye open.

Halloween used to be kid stuff. To quit dressing up was an important rite of passage. It meant you were one step closer to becoming an adult.

Not anymore. Today adults have become avid Halloween revelers.

And just for fun…

A real estate agent in New Hampshire is making it easier than ever to imagine yourself being relentlessly stalked across the grounds of a lovely two-bedroom Cape-style home. For one of his latest listings, Bolduc worked with the sellers of the house to come up with a silly idea: What if Michael Myers — the slasher from the “Halloween” film franchise — was hiding in every listing photo?