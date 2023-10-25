HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Luis Alejandro Beauty, is the owner of Lab Pro Makeup Academy and is a popular local makeup artist and social media influencer.

He joined us in the studio to demonstrate an easy, last-minute Halloween makeup demonstration.

Luis provided an easy Catrina look with face paint/makeup that women, men, and children can use for Halloween or Día De Los Muertos.

Luis can be found on all platforms as @luisalejandrobeauty or on his website at https://www.labpromakeupacademy.com