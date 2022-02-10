HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hidalgo County hospitals are declining following the January surge but experts say the number of deaths remains steady.

Since the start of 2022, around 150 people have died from COVID-19 in Hidalgo County.

Hidalgo County health authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said half of those deaths were reported at the start of February.

“Those numbers are going to continue to be 8, 10, 11 while [hospitalization] numbers continue to come down,” he said “And then those [death] numbers will come down as well.”

The Omicron variant led Hidalgo County to have its largest surge of new cases, with a majority of cases being reported in late January.

Melendez said the increase in deaths this month matches previous trends.

“The virus’ number one role in life is to have more viruses, not kill more people,” he said. “So, the virus is going to continue to change and in that process of infecting more people, more people will die. Omicron: much less lethal but more people have died because many more people have been infected.”

Deaths are still fewer than in the Summer of 2020 but total cases were the highest yet since vaccines became widely available.

This is due to mutations in the original virus and vaccines becoming less effective over time- something experts said is expected.

“It’s a different virus than the vaccine was originally made for. And so it’s a different virus, you produce a different antibiotic it’s not as good,” Melendez said.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 6,552 COVID deaths reported valley-wide.