HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hacienda Ford in Edinburg has announced its “Mustang Stampede and All Ford Show on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Josh Benavides and Kimberly Alaniz from Hacienda Ford stopped by ValleyCentral Studios to talk about the event now in its third year.

For anyone who is a car enthusiast and loves automobile accessories and antiques, this is the event for you.

“Correct, and it’s not just for them but also for anyone interested in being a vendor. This event is open to the public,” said Alaniz. “We are excited to bring an event that connects the community and are happy to have anyone come and join us.”

“Every year the event has gotten bigger,” said Benavides. “The main purpose is to get the community together who enjoy cars. We’re also going to be partnering up with Edinburg North High School for an art show and they will be decorating anything Ford-related.”

Saturday’s free event includes plenty of food, music, art, and vendors.

All car enthusiasts are welcome to showcase their Ford classics and awards will be given out to some of the best-looking cars.

Registration is free for those wanting to participate.

Mark your calendar for April 15 at Hacienda Ford located at 3010 W. University Dr. in Edinburg.