HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Habitat for Humanity of the Rio Grande Valley is having fundraisers and community events during the month of November.

Events for veterans and future homeowners are on the schedule for the non-profit. Watch the entire video for all the information on these upcoming events.

For more information call 956-686-7455 or visit Habitat for Humanity of the Rio Grande Valley or online at Habitat for Humanity.