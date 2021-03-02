H-E-B will continue to require staff to wear face coverings

Editor’s note: Previously ValleyCentral.com wrote in the headline of this story customers were required to wear masks, HEB said they urge customers to wear face coverings.

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Although Governor Gregg Abbott announced the rescinding of the mask mandate, H-E-B will still require all staff and customers to wear masks, according to H-E-B officials.

“As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores,” stated Linda Tovar, H-E-B senior manager of public affairs.

Abbott announced a new executive order effective next Wednesday that will allow any business to open at 100% capacity if they choose to. Saying that statewide mandates are “no longer necessary,” he also announced the end of the mandatory mask mandate effective March 10.

The governor explained under the new order, a county judge may impose certain mitigation ordinances if COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions of Texas rise above 15% of bed capacity for seven straight days. But even if countywide recommendations are enacted, Abbott said residents will not be able to be jailed for refusing to follow county judge recommendations.