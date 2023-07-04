HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B announced it will be sending 1,000 care packages to Texas military service members in honor of Independence Day.



An H-E-B media release said the store is inviting customers to nominate an active-duty military service member to receive a care package. Nominations are open and will be accepted until 1,000 are received.

In addition to favorite H-E-B goods, the care packages will be filled with love by writing inspirational words on a notecard in the package, according to the news release.

They hold events throughout the year to honor service members, celebrate military spouses, support youth education initiatives, and observe holidays such as Independence Day, Veterans Day, and Memorial Day.

To learn how to nominate your military hero for a package click here.

H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation began in 2013 and its goal is to support, honor, and provide employment opportunities to military service members and their families.