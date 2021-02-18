Closing or Delays

H-E-B temporarily placing purchase limits on certain products

Local News
H-E-B store in Austin (source: The Texas Tribune)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — H-E-B is temporarily limiting the purchase of certain products at its stores.

According to a release, this practice is to protect the supply chain in Texas and ensure Texans are able to provide product availability for all customers.

The following food items are facing purchase limits at H-E-B:

  • Brisket – Limit 2
  • Frozen Chitterlings 5 LB – Limit 2
  • Frozen Chitterlings 10 LB – Limit 2
  • Water Gallons – Limit 2
  • Water multipack – Limit 2
  • Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2
  • Baby Water multipack – Limit 2
  • Eggs – Limit 2
  • Milk – Limit 2
  • Bread – Limit 2
  • Ice – Limit 2

The following non-food items are facing purchase limits at H-E-B:

  • Propane Tanks – Limit 2
  • Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items
  • (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items
  • First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
  • Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

