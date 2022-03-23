MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen teacher was surprised Wednesday morning by H-E-B officials as they announced her as a state finalist for an H-E-B Excellence in Education Award.

Mayela Canales, a fourth-grade teacher at McAuliffe Elementary was honored as a finalist for the Rising Star Award.

The Rising Star Award honors exceptionally promising teachers with less than 10 years of experience. These winners will each receive a $5,000 check for themselves and a $5,000 grant for their schools, according to a press release.

Cheerleaders and musicians from McAllen James “Nikki” Rowe High School joined in celebration, participating in a “Spirit Walk” honoring Ms. Canales` achievement.

McAllen ISD is also a state finalist for two other awards in the H-E-B Excellence in Education award, the categories are School Board Leadership and Best Large District.

H-E-B has awarded more than $12 million in funding to benefit outstanding Texas public schools. For more information on H-E-B’s Excellence in Education Award, CLICK HERE.