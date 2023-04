HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B presented Travis Elementary of the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District with a check for $30,000.

On hand for Friday’s event were Dr. Alicia Noyola, superintendent of Harlingen CISD, Mindy Sanchez, principal of Travis Elementary, and the nutritional staff of HCISD.

The funds will allow the district and its nutritional services to begin a path of recycling.+