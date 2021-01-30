H-E-B preparing for COVID-19 vaccine shipments

TEXAS (KVEO) — H-E-B Pharmacies across Texas are preparing to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to patients.

The grocery chain has set up an online portal for people to view vaccine appointment openings and answer questions anyone might have about H-E-B’s vaccine distribution.

At this time, H-E-B has no vaccine appointments available but note that they are prepared to open some when the government supplies them with the vaccine.

H-E-B is only administering people in the Phase 1a and Phase 1b category for now.

The online portal can be found here.