H-E-B Park ‘Under the Stars’ concert series resumes since start of pandemic

EDINBURG, Texas — H-E-B Park will host its first major in-stadium concert since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park is hosting country music artist Cody Johnson. H-E-B Park said they will maintain COVID-19 protocols to keep concert-goers safe.

The stadium will operate at 35% capacity and concert goers are required to wear masks. Tickets are sold for groups of 2, 4 and 6 to ensure six feet of social distancing in the stands.

“We want to get back to the point where we’re fully open and everyone is singing and dancing and enjoying life together again,” said Shalimar Madrigal, director of marketing, H-E-B Park. “We know we’ll get there soon, but we ask that everyone just wait a little longer. We want you to come out and have a good time, but let’s be safe and let’s be responsible about the way we do that,” said Madrigal.

For more information about the event click here.