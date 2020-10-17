H-E-B Park to welcome thousands to socially distanced Halloween festival with city’s approval

EDINBURG, Texas — H-E-B Park’s Carnaval de Calaveras will be the first stadium festival in the Rio Grande Valley since the pandemic hit in March.

“We presented all of this to the city and county and they reviewed our protocols,” Shalomar Madrigal, H-E-B Park marketing director said. “We did a phased approach to our reopening.

“We started with events in the parking lot, then we opened to 10% capacity to some of our games, now we’re opening up. We feel confident we can offer a safe environment for people to come out and have a safe and good time with their family”

The festival will feature a Native American prayer for the departed, a showing of Disney’s Coco, a community altar, and a performance by Grupo Solido.

Though Hidalgo County is prohibiting the Halloween tradition of trick or treating, it is allowing certain events.

“The governor left it up to the county judge and they mayors to decide whether they want to give authority for someone to hold an outside event of 10 or more people,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said. “He left it up to the discretion of the mayors, and I don’t want to second guess any mayor for their decisions within their cities”

The stadium fits 10,000 people, but to allow for social distancing, just about 3,000 tickets are being sold.

“The lines, we’ve got concessions and the bar will be open as well — everything is 6 feet apart, masks gloves sanitation station,” Madrigal said.

Visitors will also be screened for a fever before entering. H-E-B Park has a plan to pass out candy to kids, who are encouraged to wear costumes.

“Bags will be put in quarantine for seven days before we distribute them at 6 feet away,” Madrigal said.

She adds they are excited to offer an event for the public to enjoy themselves, as well as honor their deceased loved ones, in a safe environemt.

Carnaval de Calaveras is set to start at 7 p.m. on October 31.