BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holiday season officially began in Brownsville Wednesday with H-E-B’s 31st annual Feast of Sharing.

Hundreds of H-E-B and community volunteers served a free meal to more than 5,000 people. The event had a Texas-style holiday menu with sides.

There was also live music, entertainment, and games and attendees received free flu shots.

“What we do is we try to service the community across Texas and beyond. It’s just important to us to be here for the holidays, especially during these times with families and our communities,” said Jeanette Gamboe, Senior coordinator, H-E-B Public Affairs.

The Feast of Sharing began in 1989 and has served over 340,000 meals annually in 34 cities throughout Texas and Mexico.

Gerardo Salinas contributed to this story.