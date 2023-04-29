MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission H‑E‑B is hosting a Storm Relief Distribution for residents following Friday night’s storm.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the Mission Event Center, located at 200 N. Shary Road.

The distribution is on a first come first serve basis and is set to help 1,000 families.

H-E-B is providing free bags of ice and bottled waters for families, while supplies last. The distribution will be conducted via drive-thru. Residents participating are asked to enter through Victoria Drive.