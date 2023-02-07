The Farm Dinner takes place inside the Valley Fruit Co. Warehouse of the Food Bank RGV. Farm Dinner is limited to 125 guests and sells out every year.

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley announced H-E-B Hunger Relief as an official cultivator sponsor for their Farm Dinner fundraiser.

The Food Bank RGV will receive support from the H-E-B Hunger Relief to enable its community garden and farm to grow its program to teach about self-sustainability, natural chemical free farming and healthy nutrition.

The Farm Dinner fundraiser will include cocktail hour and a five-course meal prepared by local chefs Larry and Jessica Delgado.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased on the Food Bank RGV website.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at the Food Bank RGV located on 724 N. Cage Blvd. in Pharr.