PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley announced H-E-B Hunger Relief as an official cultivator sponsor for their Farm Dinner fundraiser.
The Food Bank RGV will receive support from the H-E-B Hunger Relief to enable its community garden and farm to grow its program to teach about self-sustainability, natural chemical free farming and healthy nutrition.
The Farm Dinner fundraiser will include cocktail hour and a five-course meal prepared by local chefs Larry and Jessica Delgado.
Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased on the Food Bank RGV website.
The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at the Food Bank RGV located on 724 N. Cage Blvd. in Pharr.