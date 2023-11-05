MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B hosted its 33rd annual Feast of Sharing Dinner for the Rio Grande Valley community.

The event was held to serve more than 8,000 free meals at the McAllen Convention Center to the community.

“We are very excited, we engage not only with our local non-profits but our guests,” said Savannah Castillo, operations director for HEB in Pharr.

The event included a variety of live music, entertainment, a barber shop for those interested in a free haircut, family-friendly activities and other community services.