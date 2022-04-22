HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B celebrated Earth Day by giving away 250,000 reusable bags across Texas. The 2022 Earth day bag was custom-designed by an RGV native.

On Friday, starting at 1 p.m. customers who visit any H-E-B in Texas will be eligible to receive a complimentary Earth Day bag. Customers can purchase additional reusable bags for $1.50.

Courtesy: H-E-B Newsroom

The Earth Day bag is designed by an H-E-B Partner and made from recycled plastic bottles, according to a press release.

This year’s design was created by McAllen native, Julia Rojas, who has worked for the company for 13-years.

The commemorative design was inspired by the “For the Love of Texas,” it featured intricate illustrations showcasing several native plants and animal species.

H-E-B has continued to work on sustainability initiatives throughout its own operations across Texas. Giving out nearly three million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day since 2008, stated the release.

In 2021, H-E-B joined the How2Recycle program. According to the H-E-B website, the program places clear labels on products “to let customers know if the packaging can be recycled, which parts are recyclable, and importantly, how to prepare material for recycling to reduce contamination.”