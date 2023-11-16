HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is kicking off the holiday season at the annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing celebration.

Over 4,000 guests were welcomed with a Texas style holiday meal at the Harlingen Convention Center.

“It’s just great to see that our community is coming together to share a meal during the holiday season,” Audrey Trevino Guerra, H-E-B Public Affairs Specialist said.

H-E-B Feast of Sharing has served more than 340,000 meals each holiday season for over 30 years, serving in 34 cities throughout Texas and Mexico.

The H-E-B pharmacy team also provided free flu shots.

“This is just one of the ways that we can thank our customers for shopping at our stores and what better way during the holidays,” Guerra said.

H-E-B will hold two future Feast of Sharing events in Rio Grande City and Weslaco.

The Rio Grande City celebration is set for 5 p.m., Thursday, December 7 at Ringgold Elementary located at 1 Ringgold Ave.

Weslaco will celebrate the Feast of Sharing starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 16 at St. Joan of Arc Parish, located at 109 S. Illinois Ave.