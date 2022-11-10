BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B kicked off the holiday season in Brownsville with its 30th annual Feast of Sharing celebration.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, thousands of Brownsville and Rio Grande Valley residents attended the event at Amigoland Event Center.

Aside from the free Thanksgiving meal, families enjoyed live music and entertainment.

“HEB is so excited to bring this back to the community after two years, bringing a warm, Texas style, welcome back meal as the holidays begin here in the city of Brownsville and throughout the Rio Grande Valley,” said Audrey Trevino – Guerra, H-E-B Border Public Affairs.

Launched in 1989, H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing serves more than 340,000 meals annually in 34 cities throughout Texas and Mexico.

In three decades, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve more than four million meals, as part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program.