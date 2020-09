TEXAS — H-E-B is extending its operating hours in most stores starting on Monday, August 24.

In an effort to serve more customers, most H-E-B locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. beginning on Monday.

The only RGV locations with an exception are the Donna and Raymondville H-E-B stores, which will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Most H-E-B pharmacies will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information on H-E-B hours of operation, you can visit here.