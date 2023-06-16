SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team came under fire while executing a search warrant in rural San Juan Friday, authorities stated.

According to a news release, the SWAT team arrived at 10:34 a.m. to an apartment on the 700 block of Kennedy Street.

As the SWAT team approached the front of the apartment, gunshots were fired at them.

Tear gas was deployed and all occupants were came out of the residence and were taken into custody. The release stated that SWAT team members did not fire their weapons during the altercation.

A woman was transported to a local hospital with “unrelated health issues,” authorities said.

Investigators with the Hidalgo County Major Crimes Unit arrived at the scene to collect statements from witnesses, and evidence.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-TIPS (8477,) or through the P3 mobile app.