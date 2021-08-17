Gun threat called into Brownsville school, police investigating

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Brownsville Police reported a gun threat to the Jubilee School.

Police said around 7 a.m. a threat was messaged into the school’s Facebook page. School officials took the threat seriously and began their shelter-in-place procedures.

After further investigation police said the threat is a hoax, but police presence will remain on campus as a precaution.

Authorities say they are working with school officials to trace the source of the threat.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories

More Community Stories