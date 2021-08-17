Gun threat called into Brownsville school, police investigating

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Brownsville Police reported a gun threat to the Jubilee School.

Police said around 7 a.m. a threat was messaged into the school’s Facebook page. School officials took the threat seriously and began their shelter-in-place procedures.

After further investigation police said the threat is a hoax, but police presence will remain on campus as a precaution.

Authorities say they are working with school officials to trace the source of the threat.

Updates will be provided as they become available.