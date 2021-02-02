Gun-related deaths spike, raising concerns during pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Firearm deaths have continued to increase each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Last year in the state of Texas there were 3,683 firearm related deaths reported.

Firearm instructor Deon Cockrell says people have the right to bear arms but there is an important step that is being forgotten.

“When they go to the fire range, they learn how to shoot, they learn how to operate a weapon but a lot of the times you are not told on how to safely store your weapon in their home or vehicle or wherever they may be,” he said.

Cockrell says knowing how to safely store a gun is important because it helps to keep them away from children or criminals.





Cockrell believes fewer gun-related deaths and injuries would occur if everyone did their part to inform themselves.

Below are the three safety steps Cockrell encourages the Rio Grande Valley community to follow:

With more children being at home due to the pandemic, gun safety has been a huge concern.

Cockrell says it is important parents talk to children and help them understand to not touch or play with guns.

For further information about gun safety, the community is encouraged to visit safegunstoragetexas.com.