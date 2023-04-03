HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) announced Monday that four south Texas counties will receive $3,538,738.37 in revenue from offshore oil and gas production.

GOMESA allows communities in oil and gas-producing states like Texas to receive revenue generated from offshore energy leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf to support coastal conservation, restoration, hurricane protection programs, infrastructure projects, and more.

“This announcement is the largest allocation of funds since the program began disbursements in 2009 and reflects that American oil and gas companies are producing more to meet market demands,” stated U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez. “Thanks to historic production, South Texas communities can utilize funds to further support conservation efforts, invest in hurricane preparedness, and implement marine and coastal resilience management plans.”

The State of Texas will receive $95,463,547.34 in GOMESA disbursements, including $76,370,837.88 for the state alone and $3,538,738.37 for counties within the 34th Congressional District of Texas.

The counties and their allocations are as follows: