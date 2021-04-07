COVID INFO COVID INFO

Gulf Cartel leader arrested in Nuevo Leon as part of “Se Busca” initiative

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Evaristo Cruz Sanchez (source: CBP)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A drug cartel member listed on Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) “Se Busca Informacion” initiative was arrested in Nuevo Leon on Tuesday.

Evaristo Cruz Sanchez was arrested in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon on Tuesday by Mexican officials.

According to CBP, Cruz Sanchez, aka Vaquero, is a top Gulf Cartel leader and operational commander in Matamoros.

No further information has been released about Cruz Sanchez as the investigation is ongoing.

Suspects listed on U.S. Border Patrol’s 2021 “Se Busca Informacion” initiative

The “Se Busca Informacion” initiative targets the ten drug cartel members most wanted by the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Tamaulipas. The initiative aims to improve security along the Rio Grande Valley.

Cruz Sanchez was first listed on the “Se Busca” initiative in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday