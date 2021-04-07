Gulf Cartel leader arrested in Nuevo Leon as part of “Se Busca” initiative

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A drug cartel member listed on Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) “Se Busca Informacion” initiative was arrested in Nuevo Leon on Tuesday.

Evaristo Cruz Sanchez was arrested in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon on Tuesday by Mexican officials.

According to CBP, Cruz Sanchez, aka Vaquero, is a top Gulf Cartel leader and operational commander in Matamoros.

No further information has been released about Cruz Sanchez as the investigation is ongoing.

Suspects listed on U.S. Border Patrol’s 2021 “Se Busca Informacion” initiative

The “Se Busca Informacion” initiative targets the ten drug cartel members most wanted by the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Tamaulipas. The initiative aims to improve security along the Rio Grande Valley.

Cruz Sanchez was first listed on the “Se Busca” initiative in 2018.