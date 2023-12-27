HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In Hispanic culture it is customary to believe that the color of your new year underwear will bring you what you desire.

The tradition stems from Mexico and is carried out in many Latin American countries. The superstition claims that the color of the underwear you wear on the first day of the year will signify what you will get in the new year.

For example, red means you will experience romance and passion, yellow means wealth and prosperity, green means luck and orange means professional success.

Other colors such as blue will bring good health for the new year, pink means luck in love and white means happiness, peace and joy.

Dee Garcia, healer, psychic medium, paranormal investigator and co-owner of Magick Moon Metaphysical, had a few traditions and rituals to share in preparation for the new year.

Garcia added wearing a specific color, such as red, can bring luck, love and abundance.

Chris Moon, psychic medium, paranormal investigator and co-owner of Magick Moon Metaphysical, said the practice is a form of manifestation.

This type of ritual has been passed down for generations and no one knows when or why it started. Garcia said the ritual works by gratitude, intent and visualizing what you want for the upcoming year.

Both Garcia and Moon added that the best way to have manifestations come true is to release the previous year and leave the past in the past.

So, if you are looking for wealth and luck in 2024, we recommend wearing yellow or green underwear. If you are looking for love, red is the recommended color and if you are looking for peace and harmony for the new year, white is the color of choice.