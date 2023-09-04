BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo is having special discount for its admission prices for three selected weekends.

Brownsville residents can save up to 60% to 75% in admission entry. On Sept. 8 to Sept. 10 admission entry for adults will be $4 a ticket and $3 for children 13 and under.

During the weekend of Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, the discount will be available for residents of Cameron County, Willacy County and Matamoros.

Admission entry per adults will be $6 and per children 13 and under will be $4.

The last discount weekend will take place during Oct. 13 to Oct. 15 and will be available for residents in the Upper Valley and out of the Valley.

Residents living in Hidalgo County, Starr County, outside of the Rio Grande Valley, Reynosa, and Nuevo Progreso can purchase admission entry for $6 per adult and $4 per child.

Gladys Porter Zoo is asking guests to bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill in order to receive the discounted admission fee.

Only one person of the family or group is required to present proof of residency. Guests who live outside of the United States may present their passport or other form of identification to recieve the discount.

For more information on discount weekends or about the Gladys Porter Zoo, visit www.gpz.org or call (956)546-7187.