Guatemalan migrant infant dies in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 10-month-old baby died with its mother and father despite efforts to save the child by medical personnel.

On Friday, a National Guardsman working in support of the U.S. Border Patrol located a mother, father, and child near the McAllen-Hidalgo International Port of Entry. The guardsmen noticed the child, a 10-month-old Guatemalan infant, was unresponsive and called for medical assistance.

A Border Patrol agent later arrived and transported the family to emergency medical services. Professionals attempted CPR for 20 minutes and attempted other life-saving measures, but eventually declared the child dead.

The child’s parents told the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) agents that the baby was sick for six days with a fever, vomiting, and diarrhea prior to crossing into the United States.

The parents stated the child stopped breathing 30 minutes before encountering the National Guardsman.

This investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Hidalgo Police Department, Hidalgo County Medical Examiner and Coroner’s Office, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and CBP OPR.

Border Patrol officials did not release any additional information regarding the parents.