HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Grupo Frontera won its first Billboard Latin Music Award.

The Edinburg native norteño band won Hot Latin Song Artist of the Year for their single “Bebe Dame” ft. Fuerza Regida.

“Nos emociona mucho porque, this is one of our first awards, and we never thought we’d be here,” Adelaido “Payo” Solis III told Billboard. “Yo siempre pensaba que iva ser un groupo del Valle.“

They were nominated for 15 categories in the Billboard Latin Music Awards, which include the following:

Artist of the Year

Artist of the Year Debut

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year

Two nominations for Hot Latin Song Collaboration Vocal of the Year for their songs “Bebe Dame” ft. Fuerza Regida and “Un X100” ft. Bad Bunny

Two nominations for Hot Latin Song of the Year for their songs “Un X100” ft. Bad Bunny and “Bebe Dame” ft. Fuerza Regida

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, dou or group category

Two nominations for Song of the Year, streaming category, for their singles “Bebe Dame” ft. Fuerza Regida and “Un X100” ft. Bad Bunny

Song of the Year, sales category, for their single “Bebe Dame” ft. Fuerza Regida

Mexican Regional Artist of the Year, duo or group category

Three nominations for Mexican Regional Song of the Year for their singles “Que Vuelvas” ft. Carin Leon “Bebe Dame” ft. Fuerza Regida and “Un X100” ft. Bad Bunny

Grupo Frontera also performed their new hit “El Amor De Su Vida”, off their album “El Cominezo”, at the award show.