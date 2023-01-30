BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sombrero Festival announced the absence of Grupo Frontera during this year’s Charro Days festivities.

According to a release sent from the festival, Grupo Frontera, an up-and-coming band from the Rio Grande Valley, has been invited to perform at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards.

The awards will be held Feb. 23 in Miami, Florida, the same week as Sombrero Fest.

“This is a huge opportunity for [Grupo Frontera] to perform on a world stage and showcase the talent which has been nurtured in South Texas,” the release stated.

While disappointing to some fans that they will not get to see the band in this year’s lineup, “this is undoubtedly a reason to celebrate the success and opportunity for these Rio Grande Valley musicians.”

The festival is working to fill the band’s time slot and will announce a band when an agreement is reached.