MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Award-winning Regional Mexican band Grupo Frontera is scheduled to perform at the South Pole Illuminated Festival.

The free performance is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Saturday at the McAllen Convention Center, located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and entrance for the concert will be on the south side of the festival, facing the Palms Crossing.

Guests will go through a security check before entering the venue. Following the concert, attendees can also enjoy the South Pole Illuminated Festival for free.