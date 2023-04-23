Grupo Frontera performs at the second weekend of Coachella with Bad Bunny. (Source: Grupo Frontera Facebook page)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five days after releasing their new single featuring Latino superstar Bad Bunny, Grupo Frontera performed their song live for the first time at Coachella.

Grupo Frontera performs at the second weekend of Coachella with Bad Bunny. (Source: Bad Bunny via Instagram Stories)

The performance took place on Friday, during the second weekend of Coachella, accompanying Bad Bunny during his set on the main stage.

Since the release of their new single “un x100to” it has 54,206,958 streams on Spotify and as of today the song is number one on Spotify Global.

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny posted photos of their performance on social media.

In one of the photos was a jean jacket being worn during the performance. Written on the jacket was “Del 956 Para El Mundo.”

The single “un x100to” ft. Bad Bunny is out now on all streaming platforms.