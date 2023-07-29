HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Up and coming artists Grupo Frontera invited Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies to their upcoming music video shoot.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to announce the collaboration with the caption “When Grupo Frontera requests Deputies for a collaboration the answer is yes!”.

HCSO shared a behind the scenes look to the upcoming video which received 2.4 thousand reactions, 51 comments and 617 shares on Facebook.

The new music video was filmed in anticipation to the artist’s release of their new album “El Comienzo.”