EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — From releasing a hit song with Latino superstar, Bad Bunny, to performing at the Coachella main stage, Grupo Frontera has released a new song with rising artist, Peso Pluma.

The song titled “TULUM” is featured in Peso Pluma’s third studio album Genesis. The music video was released just last night and now has 2.6 million views on YouTube.

The collaboration was teased by both Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera’s social media pages via their Instagram stories.

Both artists shared clips of the music video and snippets of the song creating the perfect Norteño mix.

Grupo Frontera has had a successful year with its hit single “un x100to” ft. Bad Bunny gathering 423,241,584 streams on Spotify. The group also performed at the Latin American Music Awards and was nominated for song of the year.

TULUM is available in all music streaming services and the music video is available on YouTube.