RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande City Grulla ISD middle schooler was arrested earlier today after making a threat on social media, officials say.

According to a release issued by the district, the administration learned about the threat when a concerned parent called to report that a student from Ringgold Middle School had posted on Snapchat a picture of a handgun.

The Snapchat picture was captioned “don’t come to school tomorrow,” the release stated.

An investigation by district officers included interviews of students who were able to identify the student who created the threat, the district stated.

“Safety is our number one priority, as we continue our efforts to make RGCGISD as safe as possible for our students and staff,” the statement read.

The student was arrested and charged with a terroristic threat, a class B misdemeanor.