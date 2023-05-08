BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many groups spoke out on the tragedy, saying it is important for the community to lean on one another.

Members of the community mentioned the importance of unity but also how crucial it is for the survivors to feel supported.

“The immigrant sentiment United States has changed, so we want to make sure that South Texas continues to be a friendly community. A friendly community that welcomes immigrants with dignity and respect,” Lupe’s Executive Director, Tanya Chavez Camacho said. ” For that reason, we always ensure that every single one of the events that we have safety, and we want to prevent situations.”

Many people have come by to the scene of the crash to leave flowers and create memorials.

“Situations like yesterday’s break our heart, you know, we know that the immigrants were on their way to the airport or to the bus station,” Camacho said.

The Ozanam Shelter is looking to expand its space so more people can find refuge, as many don’t feel safe in the streets.

Those who are staying at the shelter temporarily are receiving counseling to help them deal with the nightmare they witnessed.