Group rallies to end Migrant Protection Protocols

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Asylum seekers across the border in Matamoros and on the U.S. side of the Gateway International Bridge held a rally to call an end to Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

The groups used their voices to amplify what asylum seekers are going through.

William Davis came from South Carolina for the second time to witness what is happening across the border firsthand.

“I wholeheartedly believe we can make a change, but the people have to know what’s actually happening not just what we’re being told or regurgitating just random facts and news and statistics,” said Davis.

The MPP keeps asylum seekers in Mexico while they wait for their court hearing.

That wait has been as long as a year for some still at the camp. They say the situation has become desperate.

“They’re trying to raise their voices on the Mexican side but it’s sometimes more difficult to get that out to the American public, so we’re standing in solidarity with them today to say that we can no longer continue to do this, and this is against who we are as a people,” said advocate, Will Mccorkle.

Mccorkle also came from South Carolina and crossed the border with the group to attend another rally held on the Mexico side.

The group sent us images of over 200 asylum seekers holding up signs calling to end MPP.

“These women and children are doing their best to follow the instructions given to them by the current policies that re in place and I think that we cannot forget about them,” said advocate Alma Ruth.