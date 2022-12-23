RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local Facebook group of more than 40,000 volunteers is offering free roadside assistance to anyone in need during the cold weather.

RGV Mud and Sand Recovery has been helping people in the Valley for seven years, if you are stranded or locked out of your vehicle, you can reach out to them.

David Floyd is a former marine and no stranger to helping people, he is one of the founders of the Facebook group.

“That’s what the group’s here for, you know. We’re going to come out and get you if you do get stuck,” Floyd said.

You can find the group on Facebook, and must request permission to join.

Once accepted, volunteers ask that you post your location and include as much information about where you are as possible, somebody from the group will come out and help.

The volunteers never charge for their service, it’s just out of goodwill.

“What else can we say? It feels good to reach out and help somebody,” Floyd said.

Floyd says the group is growing and extends to the San Antonio area, they also deliver food to homes that are inaccessible by vehicles.

The volunteers recommend you should not drive alone during this time of the year and have proper gear to recover if you get stuck, but if you do, the group is ready to help.

“Yes, every time it floods down here we go and we pull vehicles stranded in the water,” he said.

If you are not on Facebook, you can call this toll-free number 888-706-4555 to reach the group.