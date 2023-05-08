WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dutch Bros Coffee location.

The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at 326 N. Westgate Dr. They ask that you enter through Panther Drive and park at the lot behind Whataburger in front of Westgate Drive.

Courtesy of: Weslaco EDC news release

Dutch Bros Coffee has been open since 1992 and this will mark it’s fifth location in the Rio Grande Valley. There are locations in McAllen, Mission and one under construction in Harlingen.