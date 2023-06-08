HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new church in Harlingen.

Pastors Bill and Anne Moore are expanding Livingway Church to a new location.

The church was originally located on New Hampshire Street. The new church facility will be located at 102 S. Palm Court Dr.

The pastors and community members broke ground together at the new location Wednesday evening.

“Our Harlingen location started as a portable campus with only about 50 people but has become more than we could imagine,” the Moores said.

Livingway has also expanded to Brownsville.

“We see this as a family church that will just equip people, refresh people, resource people. So they can live their best life that God’s called them to live,” Senior Pastor Bill Moore said.

Livingway plans on beginning construction in the next two weeks. The church is hoping to open its doors at the beginning of next year.