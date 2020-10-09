Grant providing free legal aid for tenants facing eviction

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Hundreds across the RGV are facing eviction as the pandemic takes a toll on their income.

The Texas RioGrande Legal Aid (TRLA) is using a $400,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to try to keep people housed in the counties it serves.

“It is not rental assistance,” said Robert Elder, TRLA communications director. “It’s a grant for legal assistance to help our attorneys assist people in stabilizing their housing situation, avoiding eviction, settling disputes with landlords, things of that nature.”

In September, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued an order to temporarily pause evictions in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

One prerequisite is to have “done your best” to get government housing assistance.

Apart from offering free or low-cost legal assistance to protect individuals from unlawful evictions, the TRLA can help tenants navigate the requirements of the order.

“There are declarations and other forms that must be filled out accurately in order for someone to take advantage of the eviction moratorium, and that often requires legal assistance,” said Elder.

He encourages anyone facing eviction to call and apply.

“It’s based according to need and caseload that comes into our housing area,” he said.

The CDC moratorium is set to expire at the end of the year. At that time, the tenants are responsible for paying the months missed of rent, as well as any additional fees.