Grant goes to Cameron juvenile probation program

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – A 60-thousand-dollar grant is soon to positively change the lives of kids in Cameron County’s juvenile probation program.

With the help of Cameron County, a grant awarded last year is finally moving forward.

“In less than twelve weeks the equipment is gonna be here in our back portion of our Bootcamp,” said Cameron County’s Chief Juvenile Probation Executive Officer, Rose Gomez.

Gomez shares change was needed especially with the ongoing pandemic

“It’s rewarding and exciting, we still have to adhere to the social protocols and social distancing protocols. The kids get to benefit which is one of the things that I think with this pandemic, exercise outdoors… that’s the whole navigating this new normal,” she said.

According to facility administrator Laura Torres, the approved grant will help transform the look and feel of the facility.

“We finally got approval to renovate our outdoor fitness equipment and so the rope course behind us will be taken down and will be replaced. Padding will be installed for fitness stations, and will include a poulet pair, some leg press, some skiers and their combo fitness equipment that will allow different activities. With that is that the kids will be able to come out enjoy some outdoors activities instead of staying indoors and run off that extra energy,” said Torres.

The remodeled Bootcamp plan remains a surprise for the kids in Cameron county’s juvenile program, but both Laura and Rose are excited to share the news soon.