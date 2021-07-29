Grant awarded to La Joya ISD for COVID prevention

LA JOYA, Texas (KVEO) — The American Federation of Teachers awarded a grant to La Joya ISD to purchase safety measure equipment in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As parents and the community have concerns about the return of in-person instruction, La Joya AFT Secretary explained the grant and common goal in a press conference.

La Joya ISD and AFT share the same goal of “making our classrooms as safe as possible for our students and staff.”

The union applied for the COVID response grant in January.

The grant is to be used in the purchase of Carbon dioxide sensors to be installed in classrooms to measure CO2 levels and make sure “classrooms have good ventilation.”

This measure is to assist current systems in place to ensure the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms, as students transition into in-person instruction for the 2021 to 2022 school year.

Shelly Potter, La Joya AFT representative, explained the importance of the CO2 measures that will soon be installed in “two to three La Joya ISD campuses.”

“When an HVA system is functioning well there is an appropriate amount of air exchange each hour… as people breathe out Carbon Dioxide is released into the air. If there is good air exchange, carbon dioxide will be taken out of the room… Fresh air will be brought in,” said Potter. “If the carbon dioxide levels are building up due to poor air exchange, so are the amounts of aerosols and virus particles. Insufficient air exchange and ventilation may lead to airborne transmission of opportunistic infection.”

Potter continued with a statement from the American Society of Heating Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers saying that “for classrooms and offices is that the Carbon Dioxide concentration should not exceed a thousand parts per million.”

AFT representative Potter continued expressing that “by installing CO2 censors if there are any classrooms with ventilation issues the district will be alerted and be able to address those issues quickly and effectively.”

La Joya AFT representatives are adding a tool to La Joya ISD’s toolbox that will be used to aid students within the district.

