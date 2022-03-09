EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to feel burned out and stressed. The doctors who are taking care of sick patients are no exception.

The UTRGV School of Medicine is receiving a nearly two million dollar grant to help address mental health issues in residents and fellows. The hope is that by providing doctors with better resources they will, in turn, provide better care for their patients.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused hospitals and healthcare workers to reach their capacities, both physically and mentally.

“One thing that we know is very common in the physician population in general and certainly among our residents and fellows is issues with burnout and wellbeing,” said Dr. Nausheen Jamal, the associate dean of Graduate Medical Education.

She said that residents and fellows regularly work 80 hour weeks, contributing to a feeling of burnout. The grant money will allow the university to give them better access to health monitoring.

“If you need to request some time off for your health whether that’s your mental health or your physical health, it doesn’t matter, it’s your health. We’re going to make that happen,” Dr. Jamal said.

The hope is that doctors that take better care of their own health will in turn take better care of their patients.

“We also want to help assist with system redesign. What can we do to make our health system a healthier place for us to work in?” Jamal said.

After a stressful two years, doctors are looking forward to the future.

“Part of being a part of a team is taking care of each other as well, and I think that’s going to be a big focus going forward,” she said.